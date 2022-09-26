22.1 C
Nigerians will be involved in policy formulation, administration – Peter Obi

News
Harrison Edeh
File Photo: Peter Obi
THE Labour Party presidential flagbearer for the 2023 election, Peter Obi, says that if elected, his administration will ensure Nigerians are actively involved in policy formulation.

Obi said his desire was to offer Nigeria and Nigerians purposeful leadership that would put a premium on health, education, skilled labour and production.

He gave the information at the Success Conference 2022 held in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Saturday, September 24.

He said, “The overall task of our leadership in 2023 is to streamline governance and ensure that it is responsive, transformative and effective. We will demonstrate that good governance is all about providing the needed services to the people.

“If I am elected the next president of Nigeria, youths would be the main proponents of my main agenda to transform Nigeria from a consuming nation to a producing nation. The two main components of this agenda are human capital development and finance.

“Under my leadership, the Federal government will prioritise the ability of our educational system to produce the necessary skilled labour force that coincides with the 21st-century labour market demand, alongside providing entrepreneurial education at all levels.”

Stressing the importance of health and education to a country to develop “given the role of health in reinforcing education in the measure of productivity,” Obi said his leadership would pay serious attention to the health system by ensuring that, at least, 100 million poor Nigerians have access to free medical services through an integrated health insurance scheme.

He added he would create a professionally managed SME Equity Fund within the first year of office with the goal of promoting the development of, at least, one value-added industry that would utilize local raw material supply, be it agricultural or mineral, in every local government in Nigeria.

The Labour Party presidential candidate reiterated his position that the 2023 election should be based on competence, capacity and commitment to doing the right thing, and not on ethnicity/tribe and religion “since the high cost of living, insecurity and other problems that are facing us have no discrimination against ethnicity/tribe and religion.”

 

