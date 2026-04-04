Obi tackles Tinubu on power, cites Jos comment as confirmation of failed promise

FORMER presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria’s electricity crisis, saying the president’s recent comment during a visit to Plateau State reflected a failure to meet earlier campaign promises.

In a statement on Saturday, April 4, Obi recalled Tinubu’s pledge during the 2023 presidential campaign that Nigerians should not vote for him for a second term if he failed to deliver constant electricity within four years.

Obi argued that the country’s power situation had worsened since 2023, noting that average electricity generation dropped below 4,000 megawatts, while tariffs have increased.

He also said Nigeria’s per capita electricity consumption remained among the lowest globally, placing it below 30 per cent of Africa’s average.

According to him, Africa’s average consumption stands at about 617 kilowatt-hours (kWh), compared to Nigeria’s 144 kWh.

“When he took office in 2023, Nigeria had a power supply of over 4,000 megawatts and lower tariffs. Today, the electricity power supply is less than 4,000 megawatts on the average, and Nigerians are paying higher tariffs. Nigeria currently has the lowest per capita electricity consumption in the world, with a rate below 30 per cent of the African average. Africa’s average is 617kwh, Nigeria’s is 144 kWh. This means that Nigerians consume least electricity than other Africans,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor referenced Tinubu’s remarks during a condolence visit to Jos on April 2, following recent attacks in the state.

During the visit, Tinubu acknowledged power challenges at the airport, saying, “You have no light at the airport, and I have to fly back within the next 10 minutes…”

He said this while addressing victims of the attacks who were brought to him at the airport from their communities across the state.

Reacting further, Obi described the president’s comment on electricity as a reflection of the country’s persistent power challenges and a contradiction of earlier assurances.

“At a time when Nigerians are enduring days without power, our leaders cannot even stay a few minutes without it,” Obi said.

He accused the administration of showing disregard for its promises and urged Nigerians to reject what he described as incompetent leadership, reiterating his position that “a new Nigeria is possible.”

The ICIR reports that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu repeatedly emphasised power sector reform as a cornerstone of his campaign.

He promised to tackle Nigeria’s chronic electricity shortages and improve generation, transmission, and distribution.

At campaign events, he assured voters that stable electricity was achievable within a single term, stating that if he failed to provide constant power within four years, Nigerians should not re-elect him.

However, the state of Nigeria’s power sector under his watch has drawn increasing attention, with many Nigerians lamenting persistent blackouts and unstable electricity supply.