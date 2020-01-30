Obiora confirmed by Senate as Deputy CBN governor

Advertisement

MEMBERS of the Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Obiora for the position of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 16.

The CBN also confirmed the news on its verified Twitter page.

The committee chairman Senator Uba Sani, said Dr.Obiora has been actively involved in the monetary policy formulation in Nigeria and international level.

Also, the Senate committee urged him to bring his wealth of experience to the Nigerian economic space also ensure price stability among others

Dr.Obiora during the screening, pledged to contribute his quota to enabling the CBN achieve its mandate.

Subject to the confirmation of the Senate, Dr. Obiora will replace Dr. Joseph Okwu Nnanna, who retires from the Bank on February 2.

Dr.Obiora holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, as well as a Masters’s degree in Economics and a doctorate degree in Monetary and International Economics from the University of Ibadan, both from the University of Ibadan.

Dr.Kingsley Obiora is an alternate executive director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, United states of America (USA) responsible for conducting daily operations of the IMF.

He assists to represent the interests of 23 African Countries, including Nigeria at the board.

Prior to joining the IMF, he worked at the West African Monetary Institute in Accra, Ghana and the Centre for Econometric and Allied Research, University of Ibadan.