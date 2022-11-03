 Obi support group expresses worry over blockage of its crowd funding account

A SUPPORT group of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has expressed concern over the blocking of its crowd-funding account.

The group, TBN Global Leadership, said it was notified by Keystone Bank that its account domiciled with it had been blocked based on an order by the government.

The development was disclosed on Wednesday, November 3 in a statement issued by the group’s spokesperson, Danjuma Garba Musa.

The statement read in part, “We see this development as an act of political persecution, suppression and intimidation by the powers that be to stop this youth-driven grassroots movement from carrying out activities protected by the constitution.

“TBN is a socio-political movement and a non-governmental organisation made up of well-meaning patriotic Nigerians, actively engaged in promoting good governance and democratic ideals in Nigeria.

“TBN has publicity solicited and equally received donations for the sole purpose of funding grassroots activities to support the ObiDatti Presidential campaign activities.”

The group declared that blocking its account, or using any manner of repression would not stop its members from supporting the ObiDatti 2023 mandate.

- Advertisement -

It appealed to the relevant authorities to reconsider the sanction, while urging donors to bear with the organisation as efforts were on to seek redress to unblock the affected account.

Musa told The ICIR exclusively that the bank was engaging the bank on reopening of the crowd-funding account.