Ododo sworn in as Kogi governor, pledges to complete ongoing projects

THE winner of the November 2023 governorship election in Kogi, Usman Ododo, was sworn in as the governor of Kogi state on Saturday.

Ododo was sworn in on January 27 at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre and took the oath of office and allegiance.

The event had in attendance the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Ododo’s predecessor, Yahaya Bello, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje and other top members of the party.

Speaking at the event, the Kogi new governor eulogised his immediate predecessor, Yahaya Bello, for giving him the opportunity to govern the state.

The governor promised that the state under his administration would be made a hub for economic growth in line with President Tinubu’s renewed economic policies.

Ododo urged the people of the state to stem the tide of greed and be prepared to make hard choices with unity and cooperation, assuring that it is a new dawn for the people.

He assured the people of the state that he would work to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people and stressed that the era of bitter politics is over.

Part of his statement reads, ”There would no longer be politics of bitterness in the state, as taught by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu. I urge all the people of the state to join hands with me in building a vibrant Kogi State.

“I will build on the solid foundation of unity existing in the state. I will strive not to undermine the trust placed in him to lead the people of the state.

”Our administration will strive to complete all ongoing projects and focus on solid minerals, steel development, marine, and digital economy.”

“We will work to sustain the ideals of the founding fathers, delivering on the dreams of a prosperous Kogi State that will lead to the progress of Kogi State as envisioned by the founding fathers.”

He expressed optimism about a better Kogi State that will meet the expectations of the people, with Kogi State made better under his administration”.

Ododo said he will build on the achievements of his predecessor, described former Gov. Bello as the father of modern Kogi State, and praised him for his life transformation achievements and for building a modern Kogi State.

He called on the people to join hands with him in building the unity of the state, acknowledged the efforts of former Gov. Idris Wada, Ibrahim Idris, and said history will remain kind to them for their roles in shaping the state on the basis of unity.

Ododo was declared the winner of the November 11, 2023, election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He won with 446,237 votes, defeating his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 259,052, while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 46,362 votes.