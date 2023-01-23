Ogun govt declares work-free days for PVC collection

THE Ogun state government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24 and 25, as work-free days for its workers.

This is to enable state workers visit the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collection centres for their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, the government urged private organisations to also grant their workers time off work to collect their PVCs.

“Gov. Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved Tuesday, 24th and Wednesday, 25th January as work-free days to enable public servants collect their PVCs from their respective local governments.

“The governor enjoined executive members of public markets and private establishments to allow flexibility in their schedules, for residents to use the opportunity to visit INEC offices or collection centres where they registered to collect their PVCs,” he said.

Some other states have similarly declared work-free days to workers for PVC collection.

Cross Rivers state declared two work-free days, while workers in Lagos were given four free days for PVC collection.

INEC had extended the deadline for collection of PVCs by eight days. The deadline was earlier set for January 22, but has been shifted to January 29 to allow more registered voters collect the cards.

