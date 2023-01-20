33.1 C
Cross River declares work-free days for PVC collection

Ijeoma OPARA
THE Cross River state governor Ben Ayade has declared January 26 and 27 as work-free days to enable workers in the state to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

This was disclosed in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Eric Anderson, on Friday, January 20.

Government workers were urged to utilise the work-free days to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming general elections rather than observe it as a day of rest.

“Government wishes to make it clear for the benefit of members of the public that though work-free, members of the public are expected to take advantage of the days to get their PVCs and not just sit at home.

“It is important that members of the public get their PVCs in readiness to make their votes count in the coming election. Your PVC is the pathway to achieving credible elections; get yours now,’’ the statement read.

Other state governments have also declared work-free days to enable residents visit the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collection centres for PVCs.

On Wednesday, January 18, the Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared four work-free days for PVC collection.

Workers were divided into four groups according to their levels, and each group was to observe one work-free day between January 24 and 27 to collect PVCs.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had extended the deadline for collection of PVCs by eight days.

The deadline was earlier set for January 22 but was shifted to the 29th to allow more registered voters collect the cards.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

