Ogun PDP asks INEC to reprint burnt PVCs with immediate effect

MEMBERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reprint the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) burnt during the attack on the Iyana Mortuary office of the Commission in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The ICIR earlier reported INEC’s claim that 65,699 uncollected PVCs were destroyed after hoodlums stormed and set fire to its offices in Ogun and Osun states on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Following the incident, PDP stakeholders in Abeokuta South Local Government Area held a meeting on Friday at the party’s secretariat in Ago-Egun, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

At the meeting, the stakeholders called on the electoral body to ensure the immediate reproduction of the destroyed PVCs.

According to them, it was no coincidence as the burnt PVCs were set to be distributed, starting from Saturday, November 12.

They condemned the attack and described it as suspicious, claiming that the perpetrators had targeted the rooms where the PVCs were kept.

“Nobody should be disenfranchised from participating in the 2023 elections based on the fire incident,” the opposition party members warned.

“Those afraid of a free and fair elections should by now have realised that their games are up, as the will of God, which is the will of the people, would prevail.

“Why are they afraid? They have used selfish individuals to disrupt other parties, now they have resorted to attacking the electoral umpire, but no amount of intimidation will save them.”

While they called on security agencies to go after those behind the attack, the opposition party leaders urged parents to warn their children to desist from political thuggery.