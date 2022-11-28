Ogun: Appeal Court reinstates PDP candidates

THE Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has reinstated all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in Ogun State.

The appellate court set aside the judgment of an Abeokuta, Ogun State Federal High Court which earlier nullified the election of PDP candidates.

Justice O Oguntoyin of the Abeokuta Federal High Court had, in a September 27 judgment, directed the Ogun State Executive Committee of the PDP to rerun the primaries within 14 days following a suit filed by aggrieved party members supporting a governorship aspirant, Jimi Lawal.

Justice Oguntoyin nullified all the primary elections held by the PDP in Ogun State.

As a result, the party’s governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and the House of Assembly candidates were disqualified.

The party was ordered to conduct fresh primaries for all the positions within 14 days.

The court also barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising Ladi Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

However, following an appeal by the PDP, a panel of the Ibadan Court of Appeal led by Justice Folasade Ojo ruled that the Abeokuta Federal High Court was wrong in its judgment as only the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP is vested with the power to conduct primaries.

The PDP in Ogun is split into three factions, with three candidates claiming to be the governorship candidate of the party.

However, the PDP leadership in Abuja recognises Adebutu as the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun State.