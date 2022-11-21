33.2 C
APC, PDP responsible for Nigeria’s problems, says Kwankwaso

THE presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has blamed Nigeria’s problems on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso spoke at a forum organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), where he said he has what it takes to become Nigeria’s next President.

The flagbearer of the NNPP attributed the problems facing the nation to wrong people being at the helm of affairs.

He added that he has an edge over his opponents due to his political experience and ideology.

Kwankwaso stressed that he has no plans to withdraw or step down for anybody.

Promising to address security challenges, he said insecurity affects the economy as no development can take place if the country is unsafe.

The president of NGE, Mustapha Isah, noted that the forum is an opportunity for presidential candidates to address the editors on their programmes.

He also appealed to presidential candidates to caution their spokepersons as some of their press statements and interviews are heating up the polity.

