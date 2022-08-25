21.7 C
2023: We won’t collapse our structure for any political party — NNPP

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed speculations that it intends to collapse its structure with other political parties.

National chairman of the NNPP Rufai Alkali, in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday, refuted reports that the party’s presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso was in talks with All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer Bola Tinubu.

Alkali said the party was not ready to surrender its legitimacy as a duly registered political party to any other party.

He noted that the window for mergers among political parties had already closed, citing the rules and guidelines for the 2023 elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reacting to the defection of one of the party’s chieftains, Ibrahim Shekarau, Alkali said that the NNPP respected his decision.

“On Shekarau, we respect his judgment but will not allow the NNPP to be dragged into unnecessary controversy,” he said.

“We have great respect for him and he is also a person who believes in a better country. We respect his decision, whatever he has decided for himself.

The party chairman, however, said that the party was still talking to Shekarau.

“What is important again in politics is that if you lose, you will gain. It doesn’t mean a total loss, whatever happened, it doesn’t mean a total loss, it may be a setback.

“But for now, the situation is that we are discussing with him (Shekarau). We are sure that case is not over until it is over.

“The party is working in every state of the Federation to ensure that wherever there are problems, we handle those problems,” he said.

He said that the party had in place, a reconciliation committee at the national and zonal levels to resolve all perceived disagreements.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice and good governance. You can shoot him an email via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

