Wike pledges logistics support for Kwankwaso

RIVERS State State governor Nyesom Wike has pledged logistics support for the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2023 elections.

Wike made the promise on Monday, November 21, during the commissioning of the Mgbutanwo Internal Roads in Rivers State.

Wike described Kwankwaso as a man of integrity who means well for Nigeria.

He said that Kano is an important state which would have contributed immensely to the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, noting that all his entreaties to PDP stakeholders not to let Kwankwaso go failed.

Wike stated that he persuaded Kwankwaso not to decamp but enemies within the party pushed him out.

Noting that the former governor of Kano State has what is required to put Nigeria together, Wike said it is unfortunate that they are no longer in the same party.

“I said it to Peter Obi when he came and I also want to tell you (Kwankwaso) that if you are coming for campaign here, I will give you the logistics support to campaign. You are a former governor and a former minister, so why will I not accord you all the necessary support? I am not afraid to say I will give you all the logistics support.

“These are people who mean well for this country. You are not preaching ethnicity, religion; you are selling yourself to Nigerians based on what you can do.”

He urged that the NNPP candidate to remember the people of Rivers State if he wins.

Wike had earlier pledged to provide logistics support for the campaign of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the state.