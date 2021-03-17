Former JAMB registrar in ICPC net over N900m fraud

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Independent Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested a former registrar and chief executive officer of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dibu Ojerinde, for allegedly misappropriating N900 million.

According to a statement signed by Azuka C. Ogugua, ICPC spokesperson and made available to The ICIR on Wednesday, Ojerinde was arrested on 15th March in Abuja by operatives of the ICPC.

He is alleged to have committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

He has been detained by the commission for questioning over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to public officials.

The former JAMB boss is also being questioned for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to shell companies which could not be traced.

He is alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencils and erasers at the cost of N450 million each to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited respectively between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

There is no evidence to show that the items, which were examination materials, were supplied as the contractors could not be found, ICPC spokesperson said.

Similar contracts were allegedly awarded to Solid Figures Limited, Holywalk Limited and other companies for various sums without any trace of execution.

Ojerinde is being held on a remand warrant and will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.

In 2020, the ICPC secured an interim forfeiture of properties traced to him for what the commission called ‘excessive properties.’

The commission said it was of the opinion, based on the investigation, that the immovable properties owned by Ojerinde were excessive, having regard to his income and other relevant circumstances.

Ojerinde was JAMB chief between 2007 and 2016. After his exit, his successor, Ishaq Oloyede, remitted unspent funds of about N5 billion, leading many to suspect Ojerinde of corruption, especially as he returned a far less sum in his nine years as JAMB registrar.