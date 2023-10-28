Omowunmi Dada bags 2023 artist in residence at University of Michigan

NIGERIAN- born award winning Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada has been honoured as the 2023 Global Artist in Residence at the African Studies Center (ASC) and the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies (DAAS) of the University of Michigan.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, October 27, the actress announced her latest achievement stating that she would be working with other language instructors to teach African languages.

“I am absolutely honoured to be named the 2023 Global Artist in Residence at the African Studies Center (ASC) and the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies (DAAS) of the University of Michigan, USA!

“I will be working with DAAS language instructors to develop audio-visual materials for teaching African languages, while also engaging with the U-M campus community and local schools. Can’t wait to share the beauty of the rich African culture and the incredible journey of Nollywood with everyone!” she stated.

The actress will be engaging with faculty, staff, and students at the University of Michigan to share the rich tapestry of African culture and the journey of the Nigerian movie industry.

She also hopes to promote the culture of collaboration of the United States and the continent of Africa through Africa’s diverse cultures to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Africa and Africans.

Dada started her acting career at the University of Lagos where she played minor roles in theatre productions after which she made her stage debut in the play Moremi Ajasoro and her film debut in 2013 with a part in the movie, Oya.

As an actress, Dada has been in the Nigerian film industry for almost 10 years and in recent years has featured in television series and films including Jemeji, Òlòtūré, Elesin Oba, Ayinla, among others.

The ASC Director, Omolade Adunbi commended Dada as the year’s Global Artist in Residence, stating that she is a “phenomenal actor whose presence in the movie industry in Nigeria and Africa has helped introduce a new flair to how we understand Nollywood and filmmaking on the continent”.

He added that by having her attend classrooms and impart her vast knowledge to the students, they would raise awareness of Africa, its rich cultural heritage, and Nigeria’s emerging film industry on campus.