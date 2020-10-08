Ondo 2020: Akeredolu defends wife at election debate, says Ondo residents got two for price of one

ROTIMI Akeredolu, the Ondo State Governor and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election, on Wednesday night defended his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for her active participation in his government.

The Governor responded to questions on a live television debate that his family members are allegedly living large on the state’s resources.

Akeredolu described the contention as blackmail, stressing that contrary to the popular belief, he manages the state’s resources ‘the best way,’ he can.

He boasted that his achievements could speak for themselves.

“When it comes to the issue of accusation, blackmail that my family is running the state government, what this state should be proud of, and what this state has today is the election of one and they have two – they have two for the price of one,” he stated.

“So, when you have an intelligent first lady, there is no way she will not chart her own course,” he stated.

Agboola Ajayi, his deputy had earlier accused Akeredolu of paying his wife and family members huge sum from the state resources

“I pray that you all should have children who can be of help to you. I am happy I have a son who is helping me, that is what parents are desiring from their children,” he stated.

“My wife brought Brecan before I became governor. She has her office here and she has been helping women and touching lives even before I became governor of the state.

“Let anyone who has any evidence that my son collected consultancy fees produce the evidence. Let anybody come out with the evidence that my son is a consultant, instead of making baseless allegations.”

His admission of involving family members in government has however remained a subject of public debate.

Beyond the allegations, he spoke on his plan to improve the state’s revenue, diversify into agriculture and the non-oil sector.

He also disclosed plans to boost the health sector in the state and strengthen the Amotekun Corps.

On his part, Jegede disclosed plans to ensure a private-sector-led economy if elected to power.

He unfolded plans in the area of oil and gas, education and the identified need to reform the Federal Special Anti-Robbery (FSARS), particularly to prevent human rights violations.