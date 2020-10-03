Ondo election: NYSC DG seeks protection for corps members

SHUAIBU Ibrahim, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has appealed to all stakeholders in Ondo State to provide adequate security for corps members that will be engaged as polling officials in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Ibrahim said the corps members are apolitical and are focused on contributing their quota towards national development.

The NYSC DG stated this during a courtesy visit to the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, and the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III in their palaces.

He assured that the youth on national service would perform the election duties with a high sense of responsibility and neutrality, but added that all stakeholders must contribute towards giving them maximum protection.

Ibrahim who appreciated the monarchs for their support for NYSC stressed that the scheme places a high premium on the welfare and security of the corps members.

“I want to plead with the good people of Ondo State to protect my corps members,” he said.

“We want to ensure that our corps members are safe as we look forward to a hitch-free election.”

He further urged residents of the state to tap from the potentials of corps members for socio-economic development, adding that their knowledge, loyalty, and dedication to duty were of immense benefit.

Responding, the Deji of Akure commended the NYSC scheme for its role in mentoring the nation’s youth.

He added that residents of Ondo State were looking up to the corps members’ credible conduct of the governorship election.

“We believe in them because they are up to the task and residents of the Ondo State trust them”, the monarch said.

The Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye lauded the NYSC for contributing towards enhancing the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system. He assured that adequate steps would be taken to protect corps members on election duties.

“Corps members are treasures that must be protected and no matter what, nothing will happen to them in this kingdom and even in Ondo State l can assure you of their safety,” he said.

“The NYSC Scheme has been a source of pride for the nation because it is uniting us.”

During separate visits to the 32 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, Owena, Akure, Ondo State Command of the Department of State Services, and the State Police Command, the Director-General appealed to the agencies to provide adequate security for all corps members before, during, and after the election.

In their responses, Zakari Abubakar, the Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, Emmanuel Esomonu Director, Department of State Services, and Salami Amidu Bolaji, State Commissioner of Police, all assured that measures had been put in place for the protection of all corps members during the election.

The NYSC DG charged the corps members that will serve as election officials to abide strictly by the electoral laws and be security conscious.

“Do not do anything that contravenes the law. If you run foul of the law NYSC will not be there for you.

“Be security conscious, don’t cut corners, and use only the vehicles accredited by INEC,” Ibrahim said.