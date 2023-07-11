Ondo govt disagrees with APC chairman over Akeredolu’s health

THE Ondo State government and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, have disagreed over the health condition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu had embarked on a 21-day medical leave on June 7. He travelled abroad to treat an undisclosed illness and was expected to return, and resume his official duties, on July 6.

However, the governor forwarded a letter to the state House of Assembly on July 10 to extend the leave.

Speculations about Akeredolu’s well-being has continued to generate a lot of controversies both within and outside the state.

In a meeting with the chairmen of the party from 36 states of the country, Adamu had said Akeredolu was hospitalised and in a state of “extreme incapacity”, while also praying for his speedy recovery.

“We regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the Governor of Ondo State, who we understand has been hospitalised overseas. We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery,” he said.

But in a swift reaction on Tuesday, July 11, the state Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said the governor was not in a critical situation as portrayed by the APC national chairman.

“The national chairman was indeed excited at the reports on the rate of recovery of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and urged all those present at the meeting to pray for his quick return,” Ademola-Olateju said.

“He is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the executive council committee platform yesterday.

“Mr Governor is not incapacitated. He will return to his duty as soon as the doctors certify him fully fit to do so.”

The ICIR reported that Ondo State deputy governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has continued to head the government in Akeredolu’s absence.