Ondo poll: Sorting, counting of votes commence

SORTING and counting of votes for the Ondo State governorship election have commenced following the close of polls in some parts of the state.

The counting began shortly after the final voters were accredited and cast their ballots in various polling units.

The ICIR reports that 1,757,205 registered voters with permanent voter cards (PVCs) were eligible to participate in the election, conducted across 3,933 polling units in the state’s 18 local government areas today, Saturday, November 16.

The Ondo governorship election was initially contested by 18 candidates, but three withdrew from the race.

However, the race is primarily seen as a fierce contest between the incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi. Both candidates hail from the southern senatorial district of the state.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





At some polling units covered by The ICIR, election officials and party agents could be seen sorting the ballots into designated categories in the presence of observers, security officers and party agents.

For instance, at about 1:56 pm, sorting and counting commenced at polling unit 18, Ward 2, in Idanre Local Government Area (LGA).

At 2:58 pm, reports from Igbonla in Ilaje, Ondo South, confirmed the completion of voting and the beginning of vote counting. Election officials in the community were seen sorting and counting the ballots.

Akure South and Ondo West are among the LGAs expected to contribute significantly to the final outcome of the election due to their large voter population.