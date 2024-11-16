SSS arrests alleged vote-buyer with 2 ‘Ghana must go’ bags containing cash in Ondo

THE State Security Services (SSS) has arrested a man suspected of vote-buying during the ongoing Ondo governorship election.

The suspect was apprehended at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007, near St. Stephen’s Primary School in Akure, Ondo State, around 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 16.

A video shared by Channels Television captured the moment when the suspect’s car was searched, revealing two large ‘Ghana must go’ bags filled with cash, allegedly meant to induce voters. A machete was also discovered in the car’s trunk.

The ICIR observed that the arrest followed a heated altercation between the suspect and some individuals at the polling unit before the SSS operatives intervened and instructed the suspect to open his car trunk.

Upon discovery of the two bags, the suspect was immediately detained and escorted to an SSS vehicle.

The viral footage of the incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing outrage over the alleged attempt to influence the electoral process.

The ICIR reports that vote-buying remains a persistent issue in Nigerian elections, with various incidents reported in past polls.

The ICIR reported multiple cases of vote buying in Ekiti and Osun elections.

In a recent event in Edo state, the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (NCSSR) said it observed widespread vote buying during the State governorship election held on Saturday, September 21.

In a statement signed by the NCSSR conveners, Yunusa Ya’u, Mimidoo Achakpa, and Franklin Oloniju, the group said despite the huge presence of security personnel, observers reported widespread instances of vote buying and selling across several polling units.

It stated that the price of votes ranged from ₦5,000 to ₦10,000 per voter in several locations, including PU 08 and 09 Ward 2, Owan-East Local Government Area (LGA); PU 02 Ward 2, Etsako-West LGA; and several polling units in Egor, Oredo and Owan-West LGAs.

According to NCSSR, in some cases, voters were also induced with foods, including bread.