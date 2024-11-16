Ondo poll: INEC, voters ready in Igbotako, accreditation, voting underway

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived on time at most polling units in Igbotako, Ondo South senatorial district of Ondo State, the ICIR observed on Saturday, November 16, as the governorship election is held in the state.

The ICIR reports that four police officers were seen coordinating voters for accreditation and voting in a queue at polling unit 006.

Voting commenced at the polling unit at exactly 8:30 am.

The ICIR reporter on the ground in the area reports that most voters are determined to make their voices heard by electing the governor who will lead the state in the next four years as they vowed to protect their votes and make them count.

“We are here early to ensure our vote count and we know the importance of this election when it comes to good governance,” an enthusiastic voter said.

When filing this report, only four agents out of 17 political parties billed for the state governorship poll were at the polling unit.

Notably, 1,757,205 voters who collected permanent voter’s cards are expected to cast their ballots in the 3,933 polling units across the 203 wards in the state’s 18 local government areas.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 18 political parties are featuring candidates in the poll.

However, The ICIR reported that three candidates withdrew from the race.

The leading contenders in the poll are the incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the former Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).