Full list of Ondo governorship election results across LGAs

THE Ondo State governorship election was held on Saturday, November 17.

The ICIR reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa the election winner.

Aiyedatiwa polled 366,781 votes to defeat his closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, who garnered 117,845 votes.

He recorded a landslide victory in all the 18 local government areas (LGAs).

Below are the results from the 18 LGAs as declared by INEC:

Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo LGA

Registered voters:81,954

Number of accredited voters:22,256

Results according to parties:

A-13

AA-2

AAC-13

ADC-185

ADP-63

APC-16,600

APGA-31

APM-9

APP-3



LP-23NNPP-3NRM-7PDP-4,442PRP-8SDP-3YP-6YPP-5ZLP-38

2. Idanre LGA

Number of registered voters:91,392

Number of accredited voters:19,712

Results according to parties:

A-4

AA-2

AAC-10

ADC-147

ADP-66

APC-9,114

APGA-25

APM-7

APP-4

LP-24

NNPP-4

NRM-26

PDP-8,940

PRP-12

SDP-9

YP-8

YPP-14

ZLP-14

3. Irele LGA

Number of registered voters:78982

Number of accredited voters:24,031

Results according to parties:

A-2

AA-1

AAC-4

ADC-156

ADP-67

APC-17,117

APGA-30

APM-5

APP-3

LP-15

NNPP-1

NRM-14

PDP-6,601

PRP-5

SDP-1

YP-4

YPP-1

ZLP-4

4. Akoko South West LGA

Number of registered voters-116,368

Number of accredited voters -36,300

Results according to parties:

A-2

AA-5

AAC-15

ADC-276

ADP-87

APC-29,700

APGA-23

APM-6

APP-4

LP-16

NNPP-3

NRM-5

PDP-5,517

PRP-7

SDP-11

YP-4

YPP-9

ZLP-10

5. Owo LGA

Number of registered voters-143,751

Number of accredited voters-38,340

Results according to parties:

A- 8

AA -3

AAC- 16

ADC-353

ADP-140

APC- 31,914

APGA- 36

APM- 12

APP- 5

LP- 42

NNPP -6

NRM- 3

PDP- 4,740

PRP- 5

SDP -22

YP -8

YPP- 6

ZLP- 15

6. Ondo West LGA

Number of registered voters-190,666

Number of accredited voters-31,418

Results according to parties:

A- 31

AA- 9

AAC-30

ADC-415

ADP-143

APC- 20,755

APGA -56

APM- 17

APP- 12

LP-181

NNPP -6

NRM- 26

PDP- 6,387

PRP- 9

SDP-123

YP- 17

YPP- 49

ZLP- 1,972

7. Akoko South East LGA:

Number of registered voters=41978

Number of accredited voters=15,150

Results according to parties:

A-2

AA-0

AAC-4

ADC-81

ADP-28

APGA-12,140

APM-1

APP-0

LP-10

NNPP-1

NRM-3

PDP-2,692

PRP-1

SDP-3

YP-1

YPP-0

ZLP-2

7: Akoko North West-LGA

Number of registered voters-84,908

Number of accredited voters-31,263

Results according to parties:

A-6

AA-4

AAC-14

ADC-130

ADP-51

APC-25,010

APGA-21

APM-3

APP-3

LP-23

NNPP-2

NRM-7

PDP-5,502

PRP-6

SDP-5

YP-3

YPP-2

ZLP-13

8. Ose LGA

Number of registered voters-78,307

Number of accredited voters -21,661

Results according to parties:

A-6

AA–3

AAC -8

ADC–16,555

APGA- 19

APM– 2

APP- 1

LP- 6

NNPP -0

NRM -2

PDP-4,472

PRP- 0

SDP-4

YP- 1

YPP -0

ZLP-5

9. Akure South -LGA

Number of registered voters -314,285

Number of accredited voters -54,670

Results according to parties:

A- 39

AA-8

AAC- 58

ADC-630

ADP-320

APC- 32,969

APGA -95

APM -29

APP-15

LP-238

NNPP -53

NRM -63

PDP- 17,926

PRP- 98

SDP-138

YP- 10

YPP- 46

ZLP-252

10. Akoko North-East LGA

Number of registered voters-93285

Number of accredited voters-31734

Results according to parties:

A-8

AA-3

AAC-19

ADC-250

ADP-66

APC-25,657

APGA-36

APM-8

APP-3

LP-14

NNPP-7

NRM-14

PDP-5,072

SDP-3

YP-7

YPP-5

ZLP-6

11: Ifedore-LGA

Number of registered voters-83,831

Number of accredited voters -20,438

Results according to parties:

A-13

AA-1

AAC-16

ADC-174

ADP-54

APC-14,157

APGA-18

APM-7

APP-8

LP-19

NNPP-0

NRM-16

PDP-5897

PRP-6

SDP-21

YP-7

YPP-10

ZLP-14

12. Ondo East LGA

Number of registered voters-52,274

Number of accredited voters-20,438

Results according to parties:

A-8

AA-0

AAC-5

ADC-152

ADP-46

APC-8,163

APGA-24

APM-7

APP-0

LP-31

NNPP-1

NRM-8

PDP-2,843

PRP-8

SDP-15

YP-3

YPP-11

ZLP-219

13. Okitupupa LGA

Number of registered voters-126,021

Number of accredited voters-38814

Results according to parties:

A-5

AA-2

AAC-28

ADC-284

ADP-70

APC-26,811

APGA-36

APM-7

APP-3

LP-27

NNPP-6

NRM-11

PDP-10,233

PRP-17

SDP-18

YP-10

YPP-19

ZLP-10

14. Akure North LGA

Number of registered voters -91,392

Number of accredited voters-21,608

Results according to parties:

A-9

AA-4

AAC-22

ADC-180

ADP-62

APC-14,451

APGA-40

APM-9

APP-7

LP-238

NNPP -5

NRM-11

PDP-5,787

PRP-6

SDP-49

YP-7

YPP-13

ZLP-42

16 Odigbo LGA

No of registered voters – 154,382

No of accredited voters – 38,163

Results according to parties:

A 19

AA 08

AAC 29

ADC 392

ADP 136

APC 26683

APGA 76

APN 22

APP 4

LP 34

NNPP 19

NRM 62

PDP 9343

PRP 31

SDP 12

YP 32

YPP 18

ZLP 70

17: Ilaje LGA

No of registered voters – 146,146

No of accredited voters – 29,131

Results according to parties:

A 9

AA 2

AAC 10

ADC 107

ADP 52

APC 24474

APGA 21

APN 7

APP 5

LP 176

NNPP 87

ÑRM 3

PDP 3632

PRP 1

SDP 0

YP 1

YPP 1

ZLP 4

18: Ese-Odo LG

No of registered voters – 84,888

No of accredited voters – 22,975

Results according to parties:

A 2

AA 1

AAC 3

ADC 85

ADP 31

APC 14511

APGA 17

APM 4

APP 3

LP 45

NNPP 2

NRM 17

PDP 7814

PRP 5

SDP 1

YP 1

YPP 7

ZLP 2