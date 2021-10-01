One National Assembly member identified as sponsor of secessionist agitation, says Buhari

— 1min read

Buhari said this during his nationwide broadcast to commemorate the country’s Independence from the British.

“The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals.

“We are vigorously pursuing these financiers, including one identified as a serving member of the national assembly,” Buhari said.

Buhari also said that his administration would continue to work on dialogue-based solutions to address legitimate grievances but would take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors.

But, he did not disclose the name of the National Assembly member.

The president has refused to disclose the names of sponsors of the Book Haram terrorist groups despite pressure from Nigerians.

According to Buhari, the reckless utterances of a few people had led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties in Nigeria, even though he had recently threatened to treat some Nigerians the way they were treated during the Civil War.

Many people from the South-East region believe the statement refers to massacre that happened during the Biafran War of 1967-1970.

The president also said that in line with Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the security and welfare of Nigerians continued to be the prime focus on which his government’s programmes and projects revolved.

“Therefore, as a Government, we are ready to arrest and prosecute all persons inciting violence through words or action. Our resolve for a peaceful, united and one Nigeria remains resolute and unwavering,” Buhari said.

On fighting banditry, Buhari said the Nigerian Armed Forces had recruited over 17,000 personnel across all ranks.

He also disclosed that he had approved the recruitment of 10,000 police officers annually over the next six years.

“I am also pleased to note that most of the Air Force platforms we acquired over the past three years have started to arrive in Nigeria. These will positively impact our security operations in all parts of the country,” the president said.