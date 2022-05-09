35.9 C
Abuja

One World Media offers African story production online workshop

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Global Investigative Journalism Network Awards for Investigative Journalists
1min read

ONE World Media (OWM), in partnership with Africa No Filter, is inviting registrations for its online workshop series ‘OWM in Conversation’, themed “Stories not Issues”.

The series are slated for May 10, 2022, to May 19, 2022.

For two weeks, the series will feature four workshops with indepth and interactive conversations on producing media from and about Africa.

Journalists and filmmakers interested in telling stories from and about Africa can attend free online workshops.

From multimedia storytelling to solutions journalism, investigative documentaries and print pieces, the workshops cover a range of stories with powerful narratives in different formats.

Experienced professionals will share how to produce complex, nuanced, and creative storytelling that shifts perceptions about and within Africa.

Participants will also learn how to get their stories out globally.

Registration is free and ongoing. interested applicants can apply here.

