Ooni’s ex-wife, 2 others remanded over Ibadan stampede

A CHIEF Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, has ordered the remand of Naomi Silekunola, former wife of the Ooni of Ife; Oriyomi Hamzat, chief executive officer (CEO) of Agidigbo FM; and Abdullahi Fasasi, principal of Islamic High School Ibadan, at the Agodi Correctional Centre.

The defendants were arraigned on Tuesday, December 24, in connection with the December 18 stampede and deaths at a Christmas funfair held at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

The tragic event claimed the lives of 35 children and left six others injured.

Presiding over the case, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, a chief magistrate, directed that the three accused be held in custody pending legal advice from the Oyo State director of public prosecutions.

They are facing a four-count charge related to the stampede and deaths, which the prosecution argued contravened Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

According to the prosecution, the accused played key roles in organising the event, which drew over 5,000 children with promises of cash handouts and free food.

The overwhelming crowd caused a deadly stampede, turning the festive gathering into a disaster.

The ICIR reported that the stampede was widely condemned for lacking adequate planning and crowd control.

The police, who confirmed 35 fatalities, arrested eight persons linked to the event, including Silekunola, who was identified as the main organiser.

The incident triggered nationwide criticism, with many demanding stricter regulations for public events to prevent similar tragedies.

Many Nigerians also attributed the incident to the widespread hunger and hardships grappled by millions of Nigerians.

Despite the calamity, two others followed within the same week in Okija, Anambra State, and a Catholic Chuch in Maitama, Abuja, claiming the lives of dozens of people who came to collect food and other gifts preparatory to Christmas.