23.1 C
Abuja

Organ harvesting: Sonia Ekweremadu pleads not guilty, trial set for Jan 31

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

SONIA, the daughter of former Nigerian Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, arrested and charged to court in the United Kingdom (UK) over allegations of conspiracy to traffic a homeless man into the country for the purpose of harvesting his organ, has denied the accusation.

The 25-year-old, alongside her father Ike and mother Beatrice, were charged with conspiring to harvest the kidney of 21-year-old David Ukpo, who was brought from Nigeria to a London hospital.

Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested in the UK on June 21, 2022, after flying to Heathrow Airport in London from Turkey.

An investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

British prosecutors alleged that they conspired with others, including a Nigerian-based family member identified as Isaac Ekweremadu and a medical doctor Obinna Obeta, residing in Southwark, South London, to arrange the travel of Ukpo with a view of removing one of his kidneys for Sonia, who is suffering from a kidney-related disease.

Ike and Obeta are in custody in HMP Wandsworth and HMP Belmarsh respectively.

Ekweremadu was denied bail after the court maintained that the Nigerian lawmaker remained a flight risk. Beatrice and Sonia are both on bail.

- Advertisement -

The trial before Justice Adam Johnson of the Central Criminal Court in Old Bailey London will begin on January 31.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Kenyan Police officers arrested for abducting, framing up Nigerians

KENYAN Police authorities on Friday reportedly arrested some officers notorious for the abduction, assault...
Oil and Gas

NNPCLtd confirms oil discovery in Nasarawa, commences exploration March

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) is set to start drilling the...
News

2023: Four things you can do to kick-start your career as a graduate

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT in Nigeria is a serious challenge that has landed the country in...
News

ICPC secures conviction of public official over N11m fraud

A STATE High Court in Minna has sentenced a serving Deputy Director of the...
National News

Edo Attack: Two more abducted victims rescued – state govt

THE Edo State government has said two more victims of the train attack in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Kenyan Police officers arrested for abducting, framing up Nigerians

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.