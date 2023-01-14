Organ harvesting: Sonia Ekweremadu pleads not guilty, trial set for Jan 31

SONIA, the daughter of former Nigerian Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, arrested and charged to court in the United Kingdom (UK) over allegations of conspiracy to traffic a homeless man into the country for the purpose of harvesting his organ, has denied the accusation.

The 25-year-old, alongside her father Ike and mother Beatrice, were charged with conspiring to harvest the kidney of 21-year-old David Ukpo, who was brought from Nigeria to a London hospital.

Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested in the UK on June 21, 2022, after flying to Heathrow Airport in London from Turkey.

An investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

British prosecutors alleged that they conspired with others, including a Nigerian-based family member identified as Isaac Ekweremadu and a medical doctor Obinna Obeta, residing in Southwark, South London, to arrange the travel of Ukpo with a view of removing one of his kidneys for Sonia, who is suffering from a kidney-related disease.

Ike and Obeta are in custody in HMP Wandsworth and HMP Belmarsh respectively.

Ekweremadu was denied bail after the court maintained that the Nigerian lawmaker remained a flight risk. Beatrice and Sonia are both on bail.

- Advertisement -

The trial before Justice Adam Johnson of the Central Criminal Court in Old Bailey London will begin on January 31.