Osun 2022: Babayemi forced out of PDP after court ruling

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has revoked the membership right of Dotun Babayemi after the Supreme Court judgment that upheld the candidature of Ademola Adeleke.

Babayemi had approached the court to contest the emergence of Adeleke as the PDP candidate for the Osun State governorship election held on July 16.

The court, however, dismissed the case after his counsel, Adebayo Adelodun, withdrew the notice of appeal that was earlier filed within time.

According to the judge, Justice Amina Augie, the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the suit.

Adeleke, who is now the Osun State Governor-elect, has since lauded the Supreme Court decision.

Adeleke said the outcome of the case reflected the strong “hand of God” in his governorship bid.

The party also praised the judiciary as it claimed that that court maintained its status quo as the “house of justice.”

In a press statement issued by the Osun PDP caretaker chairman, Adekunle Akindele, on Thursday, September 29 in Osogbo, the party announced Babayemi’s expulsion from the party.

The statement read, “As we are rejoicing, we must note very strongly that a mole among us who was an active agent of the APC had since lost his membership of PDP. No organ or affiliates of the party should accommodate him or his agenda again within this party.

“Any member of the party who continues to romance the expelled member risks being charged with anti-party activities and may face appropriate sanctions. We must get rid of fifth columnists by descending heavily on them. We must uproot them and cut down their branches.”