26.5 C
Abuja

Supreme court affirms Adeleke as PDP candidate for Osun election

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
BAMAS Victoria
Ademola Adeleke
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Supreme Court has affirmed Ademola Adeleke as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s for the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Amina Augie, the five-member panel held that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the suit after the counsel for the appellant, Adebayo Adelodun, withdrew the earlier notice of appeal that was filed within time.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adelodun, who appeared for the appellant and a PDP governorship aspirant, Dotun Babayemi, announced that he was withdrawing the earlier notice of appeal to replace it with the fresh application he filed upon resuming the hearing in the matter.

But the panel held that Section 285(11) of the constitution stipulated that an appeal on a pre-election matter must be filed within 14 days from the day of the decision and that having filed the second appeal out of time, the apex court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The judge, therefore, dismissed the appeal for lack of jurisdiction.

Babayemi had asked the court to invalidate the primary election that produced the governor-elect, citing non-compliance with a court order.

In his judgment on May 18, Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court in Osogbo upheld the governorship primary that produced Adeleke.

- Advertisement -

Also, the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, in its judgment of July 20 on the appeal filed against the decision of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, aligned with the lower court and dismissed Babayemi’s appeal.

Author profile
BAMAS Victoria

Bamas Victoria is a multimedia journalist resident in Nigeria.

She is on Twitter with the handle @BamasVictoria and email : vbamas@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Police

Police confirm killing of artist, three others in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the killing of an artist...
Media Opportunities

Earth journalism network offers biodiversity story grants

INTERNEWS’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is offering grants for journalists to produce in-depth biodiversity and...
Environment

Ogoni Oil Spill: Floundering Clean-up roadmap and tales of anguish of oil communities

THE Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, under the Federal Ministry of Environment, was charged...
Elections

2023: Choose right, Tinubu urges Nigerians

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections, Ahmed...
News

BPSR emerges winner of 2022 FoI ranking

THE Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has emerged winner of the 2022 National...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice confirm killing of artist, three others in Abuja

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.