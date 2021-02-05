Osun releases additional funds to pay pensioners after ICIR’s report

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

ADEGBOYEGA Oyetola, Osun state governor, has released an additional sum of N708 million to further offset pension arrears of retired officers of the State civil service.

Four weeks after The ICIR published a special report that exposed the travails of the retired Osun pensioners; the state government had in December 2020, released the sum of N1 billion naira for the settlement of the pensioners.

Another batch of funds worth N200 million was also released to the pensioners in the first week of January.

This latest release was contained in an issued statement by Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, the state head of service, on Friday.

According to the statement, “the sum of Five Hundred and Eight Million Naira (N 508,000,000) of the released sum was approved for the payment of retired civil servants, while an additional sum of One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N 150,000,000) was approved for the payment of retirees under the contributory pensions scheme.”

He added that an additional N50 million has also been approved for the payment of gratuities of retired officers under the old pension scheme.

He noted that the list of beneficiaries of the approved sum has been pasted on the notice board of the ministry of information and civic orientation, the state’s pension bureau and the office of the head of service.

The governor assured all workers, both serving and retired that all efforts will be made to always give their welfare the priority it deserves.