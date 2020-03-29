Osun to shut down borders, impose total lock down

WITH the latest confirmation of COVID-19 case in Osun state by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the state government has announced the plan to shut down the border to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, during a press briefing in Osogbo, the capital, on Sunday, the state’s border will be shut with effect from tonight, Sunday, March 29

“Following a review of our current situation, we have in addition to the subsisting measures taken in the past one week, decided to shut down all our land boundaries, effective from midnight, Sunday, March 29, 2020.”

The governor also announced that there will be a total lock down of the state for two weeks in the first instance.

The lock down is expected to start on Tuesday’s midnight March 31st, 2020.

This may be further extended as the governor advised the citizens of the state to stock up provisions in their households.

“In addition, a total lock down of the state will come into effect from midnight, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

“We believe this is the way to go, if we must contain the spread of this virus. To this end, we urge citizens and residents to take advantage of the hours between now and Tuesday to stock up provisions that will last two weeks in the first instance”

The lock down is expected to affect movements within the state as well as inter-state travel.

In a tweet posted through the official handle of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a case was confirmed in Osun at exactly 10: 40pm on Saturday.

With this, Osun has recorded two confirmed cases of coronavirus.

According Worldometer, there are over 598,000 people infected globally, with over 27,000 death recorded so far.

See detail of COVID -19 cases in Nigeria on ThE ICIR website.