Over 20,000 students involved in exam malpractice in 2021, says NECO

STUDENTS that were involved in malpractice during the 2021 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination were more than 20,000.

National Examination Council NECO, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Dantali Wushishi said this on Friday in Minna, Niger State, while giving the result details.

According to him, the total number of students involved in various form of examination malpractices are 20,003, representing 1.63 per cent, compared to 33,470 recorded in 2020, representing 2.63 percent.

Wushishi emphasised that the examination body does not condone malpractice and has never lowered the bar of the exam standard.

According to him, a total of 1,233,631 candidates registered for the examination, but only 1,226,631 sat for it.

He also disclosed that 1,094,291 candidates obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics while 945,853 candidates obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

He urged the candidates to access their results on the NECO website.