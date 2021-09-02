27 C
Abuja

Over 5000 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists, families surrender in one month

Featured News
Vincent UFUOMA
Bandits
Members of a "bandit" gang pose with weapons at their forest hideout in northwestern Zamfara state, Nigeria, Feb. 22, 2021. Photo Credit: VOA

Related

THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) say no fewer than 5,890 Boko Haram and Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, including their wives and children, surrendered to troops in the North-East in less than a month.

The DHQ Spokesman Benard Onyeuko disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

He noted that the surrender took place between August 12 and September 2.

Onyeuko stated that troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained their operations to terrorists in the North East theatre.

He noted that the counter-insurgency efforts of the troops, through kinetic and non-kinetic operations, compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers.

According to him, 565 Boko Haram fighters, including three commanders and their family members, were handed over to the Borno State government for further management after thorough profiling.

Within the said period, Onyeuko stated that troops recovered a total number of 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition, including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles from surrendered terrorists and operations within the period.

Onyeuko assured that the armed forces of Nigeria remained steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminality in different parts of the country.

- Advertisement -

The Military High Command, according to him, appreciated the continuous sacrifices of the troops in the various theatres of operation and saluted their courage, resilience and commitment towards achieving sustainable peace.

He also thanked Nigerians for their continued support and urged them to avail the military with credible and timely information that would facilitate proactive engagements in all the theatres of operation.

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

Over 5000 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists, families surrender in one month

THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) say no fewer than 5,890 Boko Haram and Islamic State...
National News

Farmer-herder crisis may worsen in Ondo due to open grazing ban – MACBAN

THE Anti-Grazing Bill signed into law by Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday may...
Featured News

Enugu House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

A bill prohibiting open grazing in Enugu State has been passed by the state...
National News

Nigerian government directing Police to ignore anti-open grazing laws – Delta govt

THE Delta State government has said that the Nigerian government is directing the Police...
Diaspora News

US deliberately destroyed abandoned equipment -Taliban

THE Taliban say that the United States 'deliberately' destroyed military equipment, including helicopters and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFarmer-herder crisis may worsen in Ondo due to open grazing ban – MACBAN

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.