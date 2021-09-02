Over 5000 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists, families surrender in one month

Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP)

The DHQ Spokesman Benard Onyeuko disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

He noted that the surrender took place between August 12 and September 2.

Onyeuko stated that troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained their operations to terrorists in the North East theatre.

He noted that the counter-insurgency efforts of the troops, through kinetic and non-kinetic operations, compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers.

According to him, 565 Boko Haram fighters, including three commanders and their family members, were handed over to the Borno State government for further management after thorough profiling.

Within the said period, Onyeuko stated that troops recovered a total number of 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition, including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles from surrendered terrorists and operations within the period.

Onyeuko assured that the armed forces of Nigeria remained steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminality in different parts of the country.

The Military High Command, according to him, appreciated the continuous sacrifices of the troops in the various theatres of operation and saluted their courage, resilience and commitment towards achieving sustainable peace.

He also thanked Nigerians for their continued support and urged them to avail the military with credible and timely information that would facilitate proactive engagements in all the theatres of operation.

