Over 7 million people displaced in Ukraine — Report

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
1min read

THE International Organisation of Migration(IOM) has said over 7.1 million people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The organisation said this in the second round of the Ukraine Internal Displacement Report carried out between March 24 and April 1.

The report provided insight on the number of persons displaced as a result of the crisis which started on February 24.

The survey shows that compared to 6.5 million internally displaced as at March 16 when the first survey was released, an additional 661,000 people representing 10 per cent increase have been added.

The IOM Director-General António Vitorino stressed the need for more humanitarian assistance as people continue to flee their homes because of war.

“Humanitarian corridors are urgently needed to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and ensure the safe transportation and delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid in order to rapidly assist those internally displaced.

“Within the first month of the war, the income of displaced households dropped sharply. While only 13 per cent of now displaced households reported a monthly income under 5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias (USD 170) prior to 24 February 2022, currently 61 per cent of them indicate that their household income has been lower than 5,000 hryvnias since the start of the war,” he said.

The report also shows that more than half of the internally displaced are women and over one third of displaced households indicate that they have had no income in the last month. 

The report highlights financial support and access to healthcare as the major challenge facing the displaced people.

“Cash and financial support, transportation, food, shelter, and hygiene items are among the most pressing needs for displaced people.

“Access to medicines and health services remains the second most pressing need for both those displaced, and those staying at their places of residence,” the report added.

Nurudeen Akewushola

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

