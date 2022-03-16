Russia-Ukraine conflict puts pressure on Nigeria’s weak power sector as gas firms target premium buyers

NIGERIA’s quest for improved power supply is further constrained as international oil companies that produce and supply associated gas to power plants prioritise premium global markets as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Western nations alongside its allies placed sanctions on Russia’s gas following the invasion.

The priority on premium global markets would see Nigerian gas companies seek alternative markets, amidst debt of N1.64 trillion owed them by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET).

The debt has affected nationwide power supply as generation companies insist on a ‘pay as you go’ arrangement with the Federal Government.

“You know the current problem we are having with gas supply because of debts owed the generation companies. Most of the gas firms are now targeting premium buyers in Europe and other parts of the world because of the sanctions given Russia,” energy lawyer and power sector governance expert, Chuks Nwani told The ICIR.

He said: “Gas is business and has available markets. As the Nigerian government delays payment to gas companies, they ate taking steps in marketing to willing buyers abroad.”

Joy Ogaji, the Executive Secretary of the Association of Gas Generating Companies (APGC) also confirmed the development to The ICIR.

- Advertisement -

She, however, noted that the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) instructed them not to sell the ones contracted for delivery to power consumers.

“NBET says it has to be outside the contracted quantity. Quantities it refused to pay capacity on,” Ogaji said.