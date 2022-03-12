29.1 C
Abuja

Melitopol mayor abducted by Russian troops -Ukraine officials

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

MAYOR of Melitopol in Ukraine, Ivan Fedorov, was abducted by Russian soldiers on Friday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said the mayor had been accused by Russia of terrorism.

“Russian troops, who have been launching missile and bomb attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure in Ukraine, including children’s hospitals and schools over the course of two weeks, are cynically accusing the mayor of terrorism,” it read.

The statement also described the abduction as a war crime and gross violation of international laws.

“The abduction of the Mayor of Melitopol is classified as a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocol that prohibits the taking of civilian hostages during war,” it read.

The Ministry urged the international community to increase pressure on Russia, to end its attack on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian parliament has also announced the abduction via Twitter, saying Fedorov was kidnapped by a group of 10 (people).

- Advertisement -

“A group of ten occupiers kidnapped the Mayor of Melitopol (Zaporizhzhya region), Ivan Fedorov. He refused to cooperate with the enemy.

“Enemies detained Federov in the city crisis centre, where he dealt with the livelihood of Melitopol. The Ukrainian flag stood in the mayor’s office. During Federov’s abduction, they put a plastic bag on his head,” it read.

Tension between both countries escalated into a full-blown war in February, following a military attack by Russia targeting Ukraine’s major cities and military installations.

Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Melitopol mayor abducted by Russian troops -Ukraine officials

MAYOR of Melitopol in Ukraine, Ivan Fedorov, was abducted by Russian soldiers on Friday. This...
COVID-19

COVID-19: Nigeria records 51 new cases as NGOs seek end to vaccine monopoly

NIGERIA recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Nigeria Centre...
Big Investigation

Ariaria Market: Failed power project forces Aba shoemakers to spend millions on powering generators (part 3)

In this third series of the Federal Government’s Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI), Olugbenga Adanikin,...
News

How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

DEBT recovery agents of loan apps in Nigeria have continued to shame defaulting borrowers...
News

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in Lagos

A joint operation spearheaded by the Federal Competition and (FCCPC), National Information Technology Development...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Nigerian presidency repeats lies, half-truths on infrastructure projects in South-East (part 1)

Me? Called Amaechi, Fashola, names? That’s not true− Okonjo-Iweala replies ‘mischief makers’

Bullish manufacturers pump billions to tap opportunities in Nigerian economy

I will sign “not too young to run” bill −seven key things Buhari said...

Constitution amendment: National Assembly proposes life pension for its presiding officers

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

Controversy trails new Customs VIN-valuation system for imported cars

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCOVID-19: Nigeria records 51 new cases as NGOs seek end to vaccine monopoly

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.