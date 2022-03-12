Melitopol mayor abducted by Russian troops -Ukraine officials

— 1 min read

MAYOR of Melitopol in Ukraine, Ivan Fedorov, was abducted by Russian soldiers on Friday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said the mayor had been accused by Russia of terrorism.

“Russian troops, who have been launching missile and bomb attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure in Ukraine, including children’s hospitals and schools over the course of two weeks, are cynically accusing the mayor of terrorism,” it read.

The statement also described the abduction as a war crime and gross violation of international laws.

“The abduction of the Mayor of Melitopol is classified as a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocol that prohibits the taking of civilian hostages during war,” it read.

The Ministry urged the international community to increase pressure on Russia, to end its attack on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian parliament has also announced the abduction via Twitter, saying Fedorov was kidnapped by a group of 10 (people).

“A group of ten occupiers kidnapped the Mayor of Melitopol (Zaporizhzhya region), Ivan Fedorov. He refused to cooperate with the enemy.

“Enemies detained Federov in the city crisis centre, where he dealt with the livelihood of Melitopol. The Ukrainian flag stood in the mayor’s office. During Federov’s abduction, they put a plastic bag on his head,” it read.

Tension between both countries escalated into a full-blown war in February, following a military attack by Russia targeting Ukraine’s major cities and military installations.