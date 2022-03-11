Ukraine war: Second batch of Nigerian evacuees from Poland arrive Abuja

— 1 min read

THE second batch of Nigerians evacuated from Poland arrived Abuja with an Air Peace flight on Friday morning.

One hundred and twenty-three Nigerians, including an infant, who fled from the war in Ukraine, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 1:20 am local time.

They were received by the Head, Technology Transfer and Innovation at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Terab Abdulrahman and officials of relevant ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government.

A third evacuation flight will depart Budapest, Hungary to Abuja at 8:00 am on Saturday.

Interested Nigerians fleeing Ukraine are advised to contact the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine for necessary arrangements.

Nigerian and Ukrainian governments Wednesday overcame initial political and logistical challenges to commence the safe evacuation of stranded students in Sumy, a city in the far north-eastern part of Ukraine within the Central Russian Upland.

So far a total number of 1,076 Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Ukraine – 415 persons from Bucharest, Romania, 181 persons from Warsaw, Poland and 480 persons from Budapest, Hungary – have been evacuated back to Nigeria.