26.1 C
Abuja

Ukraine war: Second batch of Nigerian evacuees from Poland arrive Abuja

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE second batch of Nigerians evacuated from Poland arrived Abuja with an Air Peace flight on Friday morning.

One hundred and twenty-three Nigerians, including an infant, who fled from the war in Ukraine, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 1:20 am local time.

They were received by the Head, Technology Transfer and Innovation at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Terab Abdulrahman and officials of relevant ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government.

A third evacuation flight will depart Budapest, Hungary to Abuja at 8:00 am on Saturday.

Interested Nigerians fleeing Ukraine are advised to contact the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine for necessary arrangements.

Nigerian and Ukrainian governments Wednesday overcame initial political and logistical challenges to commence the safe evacuation of stranded students in Sumy, a city in the far north-eastern part of Ukraine within the Central Russian Upland.

- Advertisement -

So far a total number of 1,076 Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Ukraine – 415 persons from Bucharest, Romania, 181 persons from Warsaw, Poland and 480 persons from Budapest, Hungary – have been evacuated back to Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Ukraine war: Second batch of Nigerian evacuees from Poland arrive Abuja

THE second batch of Nigerians evacuated from Poland arrived Abuja with an Air Peace...
Opinion

A review of Gender-Based Violence Reporting Handbook

By Ganiyat Tijani -Adenle Book: Gender-Based Violence Reporting Handbook Publisher: Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) Year: 2022 Pages: 270 The Centre...
Human Rights

Centre for Social Justice seeks improved budget on gender issues

A NON-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has called for improved budget...
News

Police beef up security as MC Oluomo, Lagos chapter break away from NURTW

THE Lagos State commissioner of police Abiodun Alabi has directed all area commanders and...
Conflict and Security

NURTW suspends MC Oluomo

THE National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has indefinitely suspended the chairman of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

How the death of Osinbajo’s outrider changed Abuja community

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Bullish manufacturers pump billions to tap opportunities in Nigerian economy

Ukraine: Air travel disrupted as Wizz Air, Ryanair, others cancel flights

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

Adama Adama, owner of Enadama Group, defrauds investor of over N8m, shuts down office

VIN: Strike looms as Customs, freight forwarders’ meeting ends in deadlock

Despite crisis, Nigerian students queue up for visas to Russia

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleA review of Gender-Based Violence Reporting Handbook

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.