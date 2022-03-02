25.1 C
Abuja

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Nigeria begins evacuation of 2,090 stranded citizens

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

Nigerian Evacuees from Ukraine            Source: Twitter

CHARTERED flights will depart neighbouring countries surrounding Ukraine today to pick up Nigerian evacuees who have opted to return home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed in a statement.

The number of evacuees so far received by Nigerian embassies has risen to 2,090 – Hungary (650 persons), Poland, (350 persons), Romania (940 persons) and Slovakia (150 persons).

“The capacity and route of the airlines are as follows: Max Air to Romania (560 persons), Air Peace to Poland (364 persons) and Air Peace to Hungary (360 persons),” the statement said, making a total of 1,334 evacuees expected to arrive Nigeria on Thursday March 3.

Many Nigerians and other Africans fleeing Ukraine had been barred from crossing the Ukrainian borders to safety on account of their colour, raising questions about racism even during a time of emergency.

The African Union on Monday expressed worry over the development and urged all countries to respect international law and assist everyone fleeing from the war regardless of their race.

- Advertisement -

“Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach international law,” the AU said in a statement.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Nigeria begins evacuation of 2,090 stranded citizens

Nigerian Evacuees from Ukraine            Source: Twitter CHARTERED flights will depart...
Diaspora News

National Assembly rejects Diaspora voting

L-R: President of the Senate Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and the Speaker of the House...
Media News

Metcalf Institute offers science immersion workshop for journalists

THE Metcalf Institute is accepting applications for the Annual Science Immersion Workshop for Journalists. The programme...
Business and Economy

VIN: Strike looms as Customs, freight forwarders’ meeting ends in deadlock

CUSTOMS agents, freight forwarders and car dealers have expressed their worries on the Vehicle...
News

Biden bans Russian flights from American airspace

LESS than 72 hours after announcing the embargo on the Russian international reserve, the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Video does NOT show Malian woman being humiliated by French citizens

Ukraine confirms peace talks with Russia

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

WAR: Contrasting fortunes of Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Abuja

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

Ukraine fast-tracks application for EU membership

Air Peace remains mum two days after Kano Emirate’s three-day ultimatum

The Life And Times Of The Woman On The Fifty Naira Note

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNational Assembly rejects Diaspora voting

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.