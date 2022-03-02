Russia-Ukraine conflict: Nigeria begins evacuation of 2,090 stranded citizens

— 1 min read

Nigerian Evacuees from Ukraine Source: Twitter

CHARTERED flights will depart neighbouring countries surrounding Ukraine today to pick up Nigerian evacuees who have opted to return home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed in a statement.

The number of evacuees so far received by Nigerian embassies has risen to 2,090 – Hungary (650 persons), Poland, (350 persons), Romania (940 persons) and Slovakia (150 persons).

“The capacity and route of the airlines are as follows: Max Air to Romania (560 persons), Air Peace to Poland (364 persons) and Air Peace to Hungary (360 persons),” the statement said, making a total of 1,334 evacuees expected to arrive Nigeria on Thursday March 3.

Many Nigerians and other Africans fleeing Ukraine had been barred from crossing the Ukrainian borders to safety on account of their colour, raising questions about racism even during a time of emergency.

The African Union on Monday expressed worry over the development and urged all countries to respect international law and assist everyone fleeing from the war regardless of their race.

- Advertisement -

“Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach international law,” the AU said in a statement.