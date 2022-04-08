31.1 C
Abuja

FG condemns profiling, detention of Nigerians in Poland

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Abike Dabiri, former SSA to the President on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora. File Copy
1min read

CHAIRMAN of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned Polish authorities for profiling and detaining Nigerians and other African nationals that fled to Poland after escaping the conflict in Ukraine.

Dabiri-Erewa spoke at the Psycho-social Trauma Clinic for Ukraine returnees organised in partnership with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

READ ALSO:

IRT officer demands and collects N250,000 to arrest fraud suspect, threatens complainant

2023: APC exempts female aspirants from paying for nomination forms

INVESTIGATION: How humanitarian ministry diverted multi-million naira rural women grant to personal accounts  

She noted that although President Mohammadu Buhari had made every necessary arrangement for Nigerians caught up in the war situation to return home, some have chosen to remain in neighbouring countries like Poland.

“The most appropriate action for Poland to take was to return them back to their countries, rather than keep them in tortuous detention centers,” the NiDCOM Chairman said, adding that the behaviour was “highly unacceptable and reprehensible”.

Meanwhile, a statement released by NIDCOM said the President of Nigerian Students in Ukraine Fehintola Damilola Moses has applauded President Buhari and his team for the “prompt response and rescue of the students from Ukraine”.

“He expressed how brutal the situation was and the terrifying experiences most of them faced during the war between Russia and Ukraine. From spending nights in an inadequate bunker to being racially profiled in some instances,” the statement said.

The statement also quoted Moses as saying: “We had to boil snow to drink water”.

NiDCOM said it is partnering with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI) to provide psychological support to evacuees from Ukriane.

Previous articleIRT officer demands and collects N250,000 to arrest fraud suspect, threatens complainant
Next articleCourt to try Nnamdi Kanu on 7 of 15 terrorism charges filed by FG

