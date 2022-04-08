Media Investment Development Fund offers media innovation grants

— 1 min read

THE Media Investment Development Fund (MIDF) is inviting applications for its Nigeria Media Innovation Program (NAMIP) innovation grants.

The program is designed to increase capacity, generate sustainable and diverse revenue streams and build audiences of independent media in Nigeria, particularly those reaching underserved communities.

Media organisations that are building innovative news and information products that explore opportunities to reach and connect with broader audiences through digital platforms and technologies, or develop new revenue generation opportunities or sustainable business models are encouraged to apply

Independent media outlets in Nigeria can compete for project grants up to US$50,000.

NAMIP, launched in February 2022, seeks to support the editorial independence of media organisations by strengthening their financial sustainability.

Winners will receive grants and join NAMIP’s three-year innovation and capacity-building program.

The organiser says, “In Nigeria, as in much of the developing world, independent media are struggling with unsustainable business models and grant-dependency, while audiences lack diversity of reliable news and information sources”.

Without the capacity and financial means to experiment and innovate with business models and new products, many media are unable to develop new revenue streams and build audiences that are vital for their future.

The deadline for submission of applications is May 31, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.