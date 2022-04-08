31.1 C
Abuja

Media Investment Development Fund offers media innovation grants

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
www.mdif.org MDIF – Investing in independent media
www.mdif.org MDIF – Investing in independent media
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Media Investment Development Fund (MIDF) is inviting applications for its Nigeria Media Innovation Program (NAMIP) innovation grants.  

The program is designed to increase capacity, generate sustainable and diverse revenue streams and build audiences of independent media in Nigeria, particularly those reaching underserved communities.

Media organisations that are building innovative news and information products that explore opportunities to reach and connect with broader audiences through digital platforms and technologies, or develop new revenue generation opportunities or sustainable business models are encouraged to apply

READ ALSO:

FLASH POINTS: How driving in Abuja can be dangerous

Amnesty International Nigeria: I have reconciled differences with Ojigho, says Tietie

Angry reactions trail GT Bank deductions from customers accounts

- Advertisement -

Access, Zenith, GTCO, six others made N215bn in e-transactions in 2021

ICIR report on Lagos transport revenue shortlisted for 2022 Sigma Award

Independent media outlets in Nigeria can compete for project grants up to US$50,000.

NAMIP, launched in February 2022, seeks to support the editorial independence of media organisations by strengthening their financial sustainability.

Winners will receive grants and join NAMIP’s three-year innovation and capacity-building program.

The organiser says, “In Nigeria, as in much of the developing world, independent media are struggling with unsustainable business models and grant-dependency, while audiences lack diversity of reliable news and information sources”.

Without the capacity and financial means to experiment and innovate with business models and new products, many media are unable to develop new revenue streams and build audiences that are vital for their future.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for submission of applications is May 31, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Kogi govt advises residents against beef consumption over mysterious death of cows

FOLLOWING the mysterious death of about 20 cows in Lokoja, the Kogi State Government...
News

Court to try Nnamdi Kanu on 7 of 15 terrorism charges filed by FG

EIGHT out of the 15 charges preferred against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous...
Diaspora News

FG condemns profiling, detention of Nigerians in Poland

CHAIRMAN of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned Polish authorities...
Conflict and Security

IRT officer demands and collects N250,000 to arrest fraud suspect, threatens complainant

A POLICE officer with the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Godwin Ahanmisi, demanded and received...
World News

Kentaji becomes first black female US Supreme Court justice

THE United States Senate confirmed President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

How Amnesty International turns blind eye to human rights abuses in Nigeria, bullies staff 

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

FLASH POINTS: How driving in Abuja can be dangerous

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleKogi govt advises residents against beef consumption over mysterious death of cows

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.