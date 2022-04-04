Nigerian professor wins Iowa University’s distinguished scholar award

— 1 min read

Chris Ogbondah discussed “Tolerance and Unity through African American Storytelling” during the Frederick Douglass Power of Words Festival. Source:NorthernIowan.com

A NIGERIAN professor of journalism Chris Ogbondah has won the Distinguished Scholar Award for the 2021-2022 academic year at the University of Northern Iowa in the United States of America (USA).

Ogbondah had been the coordinator of the mass communication program in the department of communication studies at the university for over 12 years and award is given annually to the most accomplished lecturer in scholarly and creative activity.

In a letter dated March 11, 2022, the Associate Dean, Graduate College of the University Gabriela Olivares, noted that Ogbondah had established a truly commendable record over his long and distinguished career.

“The Graduate College is pleased to inform you that the faculty committee for the 2021-2022 Distinguished Scholar Award has selected you as the recipient from a group of excellent nominees.

“The Graduate College will recognize your achievements across campus and our community. This includes official announcements via different communication platforms and recognition at the Annual Graduate Faculty meeting in April and the Annual Fall Faculty meeting,” the letter said.

Ogbondah has published several articles in the International Journal of Communication, Political Communication and Persuasion, Afrika Spectrum, African Issues, Africa Media Review, Public Relations Quarterly and other scholarly journals as well as book chapters on the media in Africa.

In 2009, he received the State of Iowa Board of Regents Award for Faculty Excellence, the most prestigious award for excellence and achievements in education that the board awards annually to deserving tenured lecturers in the state’s three regency institutions of higher learning – the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa.

Ogbondah is also a four-time recipient of the American Press Institute Fellowship. He had also previously received the American Society of Newspaper Editors (ASNE) Excellence in Journalism Fellowship.

In addition, he is a three-time recipient of the Apple Polisher Award in recognition of excellence in classroom teaching and mentorship of students at the University of Northern Iowa.

The university stated that a recognition award will be presented to him at the Annual Graduate Faculty meeting on Thursday, April 28, 2022.