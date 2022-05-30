Nigerian, five others to receive award from US accounting institute

— 1 min read

THE American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) has selected a Nigerian Kenneth Omoruyi as one of six practicing CPAs that will receive the 2022 AICPA Outstanding Young CPA Award in Honor of Maximo Mukelabai.

“These individuals have done incredible work to help develop and spread the passion for the accounting profession,” the director of diversity and inclusion for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants Crystal Cooke said.

“Their leadership and resiliency through these transitional years have been inspirational to those around them. They have engaged with communities in a multitude of ways, ranging from hosting leadership workshops to advancing diversity and inclusion in the profession to mentoring high school and even elementary school students. These individuals truly embody what the Young CPA Award is meant to recognize,” Cooke added.

Omoruyi, who is the only foreign-trained accountant among the recipients holds a master’s degree in Business Taxation from the University of Southern California’s Leventhal School of Accounting and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Benin.

He previously held positions with Schlumberger, one of the world’s largest oil field services companies, within their corporate accounting and tax division in North America.

Omoruyi has also been recognised for his passion to transform the accounting profession through exemplary leadership, innovative thinking, community outreaches which extends the visibility of the profession outside the workplace and by bringing more diversity into the accounting profession.

His passion and mission are to help others achieve financial literacy as well as helping marginalized communities achieve financial freedom. He uses education to help empower people by informing them about areas of tax planning that can help them achieve their financial goals.

Omoruyi is currently the Managing Partner at CKO CPAs & Advisors, a Houston, Texas-based full-service accounting firm. He also teaches accounting at Lonestar College and sits on the Board of Directors of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

The AICPA Outstanding Young CPA Award in Honor of Maximo Mukelabai now in its eleventh year recognizes a young CPA under the age of 40 years, who personifies an unwavering commitment as demonstrated through successful practices, involvement in and contributions for the interest of the accounting profession.

The Awards Presentation Ceremony will hold on Wednesday 22 June, 2022.