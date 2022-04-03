31.1 C
Abuja

Online newspaper debuts to boost accountability in South-East

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Africa Centre for Transparency has unveiled a media outfit, Ikengaonline, to boost accountability and media presence in the south-eastern region of Nigeria.

The Centre was unveiled at a virtual launch by Barrister Mike Ahamba, a senior advocate.

At the event, the keynote speaker, Okey Ndibe, urged the new media platform to expose the ills in the region and project the ingenuity of its people.

Ndibe noted that events in the south eastern part of Nigeria had been under-reported since the return of democracy in the country owing to the concentration of media houses in the south-western and northern regions.

He added that the deplorable state of the region was due to the absence of the media.

Others present at the launch included the Director of the MacArthur Foundation in Nigeria, Kole Shettima; Executive Director of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Motunrayo Alaka; and Country Director of DAI Nigeria, Joe Abah.

Shettima had pledged the undying support of the MacArthur Foundation to the new platform.

- Advertisement -

“We will not hesitate to do anything we can to ensure you succeed. We shall always be there for you because your success is our success,” he said.

Alaka also said the WSCIJ would collaborate with the new organisation to hold the government accountable to the people.

Others present at the occasion included the publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, and the Coordinator of the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Chido Onumah, who extended their congratulations.

Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Angry reactions trail GT Bank deductions from customers accounts

ON April 1, 2022, a medical laboratory technician based in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Kehinde...
News

Fire guts Lagos plank market

A plank market at Ogba in Ikeja, Lagos State, has been gutted by fire.  The...
Factcheck

Old video of supporters of politician circulates online as bandits invade Kaduna airport

FOLLOWING the invasion of the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday, March 26, 2022, by bandits,...
News

AfDB, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development sign MoU for closer collaboration

AFRICAN Development Bank President (AfDB) Akinwunmi Adesina and the Director General of the Abu...
Political Parties

Factional APC Members loyal to Lai Mohammed defects to SDP in Kwara

By Dare Akogun  MEMBERS of the All Progressives Congress APC faction in Kwara State led...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

I will sign “not too young to run” bill −seven key things Buhari said...

Controversy trails new Customs VIN-valuation system for imported cars

Ebonyi: Consultants resignations hit teaching hospital amidst multimillion naira intervention projects

How Twitter Users trolled Chinelo the lady who died in train attack

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAngry reactions trail GT Bank deductions from customers accounts

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.