Ukraine: 400 civilians evacuated from Volnovakha, amid botched ceasefire arrangement

— 1 min read

Four hundred civilians have so far been evacuated from Volnovakha, a city in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, amid a controversial ceasefire arrangement.

Early today, Russia announced it would observe a ceasefire from “10 a.m. Moscow time” to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha. This was ongoing until Russia was said to have reneged on the agreement.

According to Euronews, authorities in Donestk Oblast said the evacuation of civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha was postponed, accusing Russia of violating a ceasefire and shelling the area.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, according to a tweet by Kyiv Independent, maintained that 400 people were saved, though the agreement was violated.

“The evacuation from Volnovakha was supposed to be held today, but Russian forces violated the temporary ceasefire agreement,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accused Moscow of “international terrorism” after shelling a nuclear plant.

Battles have continued northwest of Kyiv, and heavy strikes have hit Kharkiv and Okhtyrka. Ukrainian forces were said to be still holding Chernihiv in the north, Euronews reports.

Over 400 Nigerians fleeing from the war have arrived in Abuja on Friday morning in the first batch of evacuations arranged by the Federal Government.

- Advertisement -

The evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in a chartered Max Air flight at 7:11 a.m.