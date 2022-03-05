35.1 C
Abuja

Ukraine: 400 civilians evacuated from Volnovakha, amid botched ceasefire arrangement

NewsDiaspora News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
400 civilians Ukraine Mariupol
Residents avoiding the shelling in Mariupol Ukraine. Copyright: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

Four hundred civilians have so far been evacuated from Volnovakha, a city in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, amid a controversial ceasefire arrangement.

Early today, Russia announced it would observe a ceasefire from “10 a.m. Moscow time” to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha. This was ongoing until Russia was said to have reneged on the agreement.

According to Euronews, authorities in Donestk Oblast said the evacuation of civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha was postponed, accusing Russia of violating a ceasefire and shelling the area.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, according to a tweet by Kyiv Independent, maintained that 400 people were saved, though the agreement was violated.

“The evacuation from Volnovakha was supposed to be held today, but Russian forces violated the temporary ceasefire agreement,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accused Moscow of “international terrorism” after shelling a nuclear plant.

Battles have continued northwest of Kyiv, and heavy strikes have hit Kharkiv and Okhtyrka. Ukrainian forces were said to be still holding Chernihiv in the north, Euronews reports.

Over 400 Nigerians fleeing from the war have arrived in Abuja on Friday morning in the first batch of evacuations arranged by the Federal Government.

- Advertisement -

The evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in a chartered Max Air flight at 7:11 a.m.

Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Email tips to [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Ukraine: 400 civilians evacuated from Volnovakha, amid botched ceasefire arrangement

Four hundred civilians have so far been evacuated from Volnovakha, a city in Donetsk...
News

Lagos to punish organisers that shared ‘gallons’ of fuel as souvenir in viral video

THE Lagos government said it would punish those that shared kegs of fuel as...
Diaspora News

Echoes from Sumy: Plight of Nigerian students stuck in Ukraine amid Russian bombing

Kelsey Onyeka is among hundreds of Nigerian students stranded in a university located in...
News

New police dress code: ‘What will be the uniform for catholic policewomen?’- Adegboruwa

A Lagos-based Human Rights Lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has said the new approved dress code...
COVID-19

Taraba: Consultants resign, shun new equipment at FMC Jalingo for overseas jobs

FMC Jalingo has fewer than 15 consultants, can't offer some  services - MD THE 20-year-old...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Controversy trails new Customs VIN-valuation system for imported cars

Nigerian presidency repeats lies, half-truths on infrastructure projects in South-East (part 1)

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

Buhari aborts planned medical trip to London, returns to Abuja from Kenya

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Outrage as Femi Adesina says fuel scarcity is not new to Nigerians

The untold story of how Akwa Ibom acquired N184bn ‘secret’ loan, targets fresh N150bn...

Why we volunteer to fight in Ukraine

Opportunities for Nigerian traders as crude, wheat, palm oil prices skyrocket

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLagos to punish organisers that shared ‘gallons’ of fuel as souvenir in viral video

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.