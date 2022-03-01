Russia-Ukraine crisis: Guterres warns against use of nuclear weapons

— 2 mins read

UNITED Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned against the use of nuclear weapons as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine.

Guterres spoke while addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at a rare emergency special session on the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

“The fighting in Ukraine must stop; we are facing a tragedy for Ukraine, but also a major regional crisis with potentially disastrous implications for us all.”

“Mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable, nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons,” he said.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, in an address at the emergency session, equated what was happening to the Second World War.

“We have been prompted to call for an emergency special session as the level of threat to the global security has been equated to that of the Second World War or even higher following Putin’s order to put on alert Russian nuclear forces. What Madness,” he said.

He said the General Assembly should be “vocal” in demanding that Russia stop its offensive against Ukraine, and in recognising Russian actions as an act of aggression against a sovereign and independent state.

Kyslytsya said the General Assembly should demand that Russia also reverse the decision relating to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

He said, “The General Assembly should also be clear with regard to the treacherous role of Belarus and its involvement in the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

“If Ukraine does not survive, the United Nations will not survive. Have no illusions. If Ukraine does not survive, we cannot be surprised if democracy fails next. Now we can save Ukraine, save the United Nations, save democracy and defend the values we believe in and that Ukrainians are fighting for and paying with their lives,” Kyslytsya said.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, speaking after the Ukrainian envoy, blamed Ukraine for the current crisis.

“For many years, it sabotaged and flouted its direct obligations under the Minsk package of measure,” Nebenzia said.

“I wish to state that the Russian Federation did not begin these hostilities. The hostilities were unleashed by Ukraine against its own residents, the residents of Donbass and all of those who are dissenters. Russia is seeking to end this war.

“For us, Ukraine joining NATO is a red line first and foremost from the military-strategic level. The deployment of NATO infrastructure in that country would compel us to adopt measures in response, and this has placed us at the verge of conflict.”

The UNGA resolution is expected to be voted on Tuesday, after over 100 listed speakers make their statements.

According to a draft circulated before the discussion, if passed, the UNGA would “deplore in the strongest terms” Russian “aggression” on Ukraine, demand a complete withdrawal of troops and a reversal of the Russian decision to recognise the enclaves of Donetsk and Luhansk.

It will also demand an immediate return to talks that allows all parties to facilitate “rapid, safe and unhindered” access for all civilians to humanitarian assistance.

Meanwhile, talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday.

The talks began with the aim of an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian president’s office said.