34.1 C
Abuja

Ukraine confirms peace talks with Russia

Featured NewsNews
Niyi OYEDEJI
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

 

AMID invasion by Russia, the Ukrainian government on Sunday confirmed plans to hold peace talks with Russia.

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told reporters that the planned talks would take place in Gomel region, which is close to the borders of both Russia and Ukraine.

Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin and former culture minister, added that the parties were now deciding on the logistics and the exact location of the summit, with ‘maximum security’ for the Ukrainians.

“We guarantee that the travel route will be 100 per cent safe. We will be waiting for the Ukrainian delegation,” the Russian chief negotiator said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a phone phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russians without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River.

The Russian team had earlier arrived in Gomel on Sunday, where it said talks were planned with the Ukrainians.

- Advertisement -

Kyiv later said it wanted to negotiate on ‘neutral ground,’ arguing that Russian troops were using Belarusian territory to stage attacks on Ukraine. Minsk, however, denied that its forces were participating in the Russian operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier rejected the Kremlin’s offer of talks in Belarus on Sunday, saying the country was a staging ground for the Russian invasion.

Zelenskiy, however, left the door to negotiations open in other locations. Russia had offered to hold talks with Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, meanwhile, has called on Kyiv to sit down and hold talks with Russia so that Ukraine would not lose its statehood.

Meanwhile, Women Political Leaders have urged for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, stressing on the need for peace dialogue.

WPL, a global non-partisan network of women politicians, appealed to the leaders of Iceland to immediately offer an invitation to the presidents of Russia and  the United States to come to Reykjavík and meet in the emblematic Hofdi House, to stabilise world peace.

“WPL believes that Iceland as a country led by women as Prime Minister and as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense, is the country that can make the difference as it did in Reykjavík in 1986 when the Presidents of the Soviet Union and the US, Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, met there to end the Cold War.”

Niyi Oyedeji
Author Page

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via [email protected] You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Ukraine confirms peace talks with Russia

  AMID invasion by Russia, the Ukrainian government on Sunday confirmed plans to hold peace...
Political Economy

Ukraine tells foreigners to enlist in diplomatic missions to fight Russia

THE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has told foreigners wishing to...
Featured News

APC’s Okanni wins Imo by-election

BLYDEN OKANNI of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the...
Oil and Gas

Seplat to acquire Exxon Mobil assets in Nigeria for $1.28m

SEPLAT Energy Plc, a Nigerian energy company, has entered into an agreement to acquire...
News

Cross River by-election: APC wins federal seat, PDP settles for state constituency

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Jude Ngaji of the All Progressives...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 10 things you need to know

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Twelve different online scams you should know

Tracking the ransom: How multi-million naira kidnapping industry is growing in Northern Nigeria

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

Video does NOT show Malian woman being humiliated by French citizens

Does Imo state have the highest number of universities in Nigeria?

Canada’s education minister orders investigation into allegations of racism against Nigerian child

Again, NNPC promises fuel availability after failing to fulfil earlier pledges

Fifteen million Nigerians take hard drugs – NDLEA

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUkraine tells foreigners to enlist in diplomatic missions to fight Russia

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.