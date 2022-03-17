35.1 C
Abuja

Soludo to pro-Biafra groups: It is time to interrogate your purpose

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Charles Soludo
APGA candidate former CBN governor Chukwuma Soludo has the power of incumbency on his side
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE NEW governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo in his inaugural address on Thursday said there was a need to interrogate the purpose and methods of the ongoing campaign by pro-Biafra groups in the South-East.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was sworn in as executive governor of Anambra State after winning the November 2021 governorship election as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The campaign for the actualisation of an independent Biafran nation in the South-East, championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), as well as other secessionist groups, has turned violent in recent times, leading to loss of several lives.

Also, the weekly sit-at-home order introduced by IPOB has crippled businesses in the zone.

Soludo noted that it was time to interrogate the activities of the secessionists.

“To IPOB/ESN, the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), as well as the disparate armed groups in the forests, it is time to interrogate both the purpose and means of your campaign,” he said.

Condemning the silence of the elite in the state, Soludo called for a review of the situation, stressing that there were better ways to resolve grievances other than resorting to bloodshed and criminality.

- Advertisement -

He noted that the South-East was incurring huge economic losses due to the sit-at-home order that is in place every Monday, and called for dialogue between the pro-Biafra groups and the government.

The new governor equally condemned politicians who have taken advantage of the situation for selfish gains.

“Let us get around the table and talk. Let the elite in the closet come out, and let’s debate our future and forge a consensus. The conspiracy of silence by the elite and some community leaders must end,” he said.

Soludo noted that Igbos should not leave Nigeria.

He said, “We need Nigeria and Nigeria needs us with our numbers and resources in the Disapora; we don’t need to leave and we will take the various agitations to the Federal Government in order to resolve the disagreement with justice. I am convinced peace will return to the state.”

Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Drama as Bianca Ojukwu, Obiano’s wife fight at Soludo’s inauguration

BIANCA Ojukwu, widow of late Biafran leader Odumegwu Ojukwu, and Ebelechukwu, wife of outgoing...
Media News

Global Landscapes Forum offers online media seminar

Global Landscapes Forum (GLF), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the XV World Forestry Congress are...
Energy and Power

NERC prepares order allowing consumers seek compensation from DisCos for poor service

THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said it is preparing a new order...
Health and Environment

Four doctors to 10,000 population, Nigeria’s highest in two decades – Data

ONLY four doctors could attend to 10,000 people living in Nigeria, and the trend...
Elections

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms today

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opened the sale of expression of interest and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK suspends visas for Nigerians

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

Adamawa: How overseas offers threaten FMC Yola’s planned upgrade to teaching hospital (part 3)

‘Akindele lied that I failed so he could sleep with me’ ― OAU sex-for-mark...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDrama as Bianca Ojukwu, Obiano’s wife fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.