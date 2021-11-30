31.6 C
Abuja

IPOB gives condition for slowing down Biafran agitation

News
Vincent Ufuoma
IPOB
File Photo

Related

1min read

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it will slow down Biafran agitation if the Nigerian government fixes a date to conduct a referendum to determine the secession of the South-East.

IPOB Spokesperson Emma Powerful made this known to journalists in a statement on Monday.

READ ALSO:

Cancellation of sit-at-home: IPOB has proven it is not terrorist organisation -Okupe

Is another war for ‘Biafra’ inevitable?

How State House Perm Sec allegedly pocketed $2.2m basketball sponsorship deal

The group said that although it was not against the calls and glamours for restructuring across the country, it was more concerned about the restoration of Biafra state.

- Advertisement -

The group noted that those currently benefiting from the country’s current political structure would unlikely heed the calls for restructuring.

“Nigerian government must bear one thing in mind; IPOB is not fighting restructuring. We are not against restructuring but our demand is not restructuring,” he said.

“Our demand is restoration of Biafra State. All we need is a date for REFERENDUM to decide whether or not we want to continue with this forced marriage.

“Those who think Nigeria is ready for restructuring may have to think again. Those benefiting from the current lopsidedness have made restructuring impossible. They are unlikely to heed the clamour for restructuring.

“But for us, the only thing that can make us slow down a little is the government giving us a date for the referendum.”

It noted that its detained leader and founder Nnamdi Kanu did not come on board to demand restructuring, but for total freedom and independence of Biafra.

IPOB reiterated that the sit-at-home order had been suspended.

- Advertisement -

It warned those attacking residents of the South-East in the name of unknown gunmen to desist.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

IPOB gives condition for slowing down Biafran agitation

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it will slow down Biafran agitation...
News

Kaka: Merchant of massacre (PART 2)

By: Banjo DAMILOLA When #EndSARS protesters in the popular Lagos State slum of Ajegunle were...
News

UNFPA to support Nigeria in campaign against gender-based violence

THE Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Natalia Kanem has promised...
News

Jack Dorsey to step down as Twitter CEO, to be replaced by CTO

CO-FOUNDER and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of micro-blogging platform Twitter, Jack Dorsey, will step...
News

Why FG cannot reject Lagos #EndSARS panel’s report -Adegboruwa

A LAWYER Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has said that the Federal Government cannot reject the report...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleKaka: Merchant of massacre (PART 2)

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.