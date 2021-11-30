IPOB gives condition for slowing down Biafran agitation

— 1 min read

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it will slow down Biafran agitation if the Nigerian government fixes a date to conduct a referendum to determine the secession of the South-East.

IPOB Spokesperson Emma Powerful made this known to journalists in a statement on Monday.

The group said that although it was not against the calls and glamours for restructuring across the country, it was more concerned about the restoration of Biafra state.

The group noted that those currently benefiting from the country’s current political structure would unlikely heed the calls for restructuring.

“Nigerian government must bear one thing in mind; IPOB is not fighting restructuring. We are not against restructuring but our demand is not restructuring,” he said.

“Our demand is restoration of Biafra State. All we need is a date for REFERENDUM to decide whether or not we want to continue with this forced marriage.

“Those who think Nigeria is ready for restructuring may have to think again. Those benefiting from the current lopsidedness have made restructuring impossible. They are unlikely to heed the clamour for restructuring.

“But for us, the only thing that can make us slow down a little is the government giving us a date for the referendum.”

It noted that its detained leader and founder Nnamdi Kanu did not come on board to demand restructuring, but for total freedom and independence of Biafra.

IPOB reiterated that the sit-at-home order had been suspended.

It warned those attacking residents of the South-East in the name of unknown gunmen to desist.