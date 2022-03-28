37.1 C
Abuja

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Africa to feel impact on food security – EU commissioner

News
Harrison Edeh
Emblem of the European Union
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

EUROPEAN Union (EU) Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni says the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on food security will potentially have “dramatic consequences” for African countries that rely on grain imports.

Speaking during an official visit to Bucharest, Romania, Gentiloni said food security would not be an issue in Europe, which is struggling with high inflation rather than low food supplies.

According to him, the Horn of Africa was expected to feel the tremors of the intensifying crisis in Ukraine, especially as the prices of food, oils and fertiliser rise.

Parts of the East Africa region including Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are already experiencing the worst drought in decades, coupled with an underfunded humanitarian response.

South Sudan, meanwhile, was experiencing widespread food insecurity due to severe flooding, and if East Africa’s rains fail again, up to 28 million people in the region could face severe hunger.

Executive Director at Oxfam International Gabriela Bucher, during a press conference on March 22, said “the crisis in Ukraine, which is generating so much suffering there, is also amplifying suffering and the severity of conditions across the world”.

Available records show that about one-quarter of the world’s wheat comes from Russia and Ukraine, and 40 per cent of Ukraine’s wheat and corn exports are sent to the Middle East and Africa.

- Advertisement -

For instance, East African countries import up to 90 per cent of their wheat from Ukraine and Russia, with wheat and its products accounting for one-third of average national cereal consumption in the region.

Wheat prices have already spiked globally, reaching levels comparable to those during the 2008 financial crisis.

Tunisia and Morocco get 6.3 per cent and 5.7 per cent of their wheat imports from Ukraine.

In 2019, N349 billion worth of wheat was imported into Nigeria.

In 2020, Nigeria’s total wheat imports amounted to N756. 9 billion of which N186 billion was sourced from the United States, and N144 billion from Russia.

[email protected]
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

DataPro launches Tigran-for-DataPro solution to ease access to credit facilities

DATAPRO, a leading Nigerian credit rating agency (CRA), has introduced the Tigran-for-DataPro solution into...
News

2023: Anybody above 70 seeking to become president is evil – Ortom

ANYBODY above 70 years old who wants to become Nigeria's president is an evil...
News

FG moves to review trade policy, inaugurates committee

THE Federal Government on Monday inaugurated a committee set up to review Nigeria's trade...
Political Parties

CBN reacts as concerns trail Emefiele’s links to APC, presidential election

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it is not aware of Godwin...
Politics and Governance

YIAGA establishes People’s Assembly to promote public deliberations in LGAs

THE Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) says it has established an...
Advertisement

Most Read

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Complete list of newly elected APC national officers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Award-winning Nigerian public servant installed as Rector of UK University

Profile: Abdullahi Adamu emerges APC national chairman

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Nigerian man accuses German restaurant of racism

Bayelsa, Borno, Ekiti have least hospitals in Nigeria

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDataPro launches Tigran-for-DataPro solution to ease access to credit facilities

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.