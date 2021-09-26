27.1 C
Over N2bn spent on feeding school children in Adamawa -Minister

Vincent Ufuoma
Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Photo Credit: Vangaurd

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s Minister of Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq said her ministry has spent over N2 billion to feed school children in Adamawa State.

The minister, who was represented by the National Coordinator, Social Investment Programme Umar Bindir stated this while presenting about 50,000 branded quality feeding utensils to Adamawa Government on Saturday, in Yola.

According to her, under the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), the total sum of ₦226 million was being spent monthly to feed school children in the state by the Federal Government.

“Over ₦2 billion expended by the Federal Government in Adamawa, under the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP),” he said.

“I m here today, to represent Mr President, to hand over an additional 50,000 branded quality feeding utensils to the Adamawa State Government, for use in feeding pupils under the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

She noted that a total number of 162,782 children are being fed, using 2,417 cooks and vendors, while not less than 1,286 schools have been enrolled since the launch of the programme in 2016.

Farouq noted that 182,000 utensils had been previously distributed in Adamawa.

She also stated that more than nine million pupils had registered and were benefiting from the programme nationwide.

However, several reports have indicated lack of transparency in the spending of the ministry.

The ICIR has also reported about the fraudulent practices that characterise the management of the school feeding programme.

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

