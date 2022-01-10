34.1 C
OWM seeks entries to its one world media awards

THE One World Media seeks entries to its one world media awards. 

The award recognises the best media coverage of the global south. Stories that breakthrough stereotypes, change the narrative, and connect people across cultures.

The competition honors underreported stories on social, political, or cultural life in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East, and former Soviet republics.

The competition has 15 categories, celebrating work from all media platforms and across a wide range of genres, and a special award for an independent media outlet based in a developing country.

Journalists can submit works that have been printed, broadcast, or screened either in the United Kingdom or internationally for a global audience.

Works published between February 12, 2021, and February 10, 2022, are eligible. Any entries not in English must be translated, subtitled, or dubbed.

The organiser says, “Every year, hundreds of entries from all over the world are judged by our panels of distinguished professionals, each carefully selected from the media and non-profit sectors for their wide-ranging experience and expertise”.

The submission of the entry deadline is February 10, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

