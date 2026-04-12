Oyo police arrest man found with girl’s severed head

THE Oyo State Police Command has apprehended a 23-year-old man, Sodiq Kayode Akorede, after he was found in possession of a severed head of a six-year-old girl in Ibadan.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, April 11, in Adigun village, Olorunda Ogunsola area of the Ona-Ara Local Government Area, shocked residents across the state.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 12, made available to the public, the command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, detailed the events leading to the arrest.

He stated that the command acted on information suggesting that a young girl had been unlawfully killed and her head severed in Adigun Village on Saturday, April 11.

He said the severed head was allegedly found in the possession of one Sodiq Akorede at the Olorunda Ogunsola area.

“In connection with the above, the command received information that a young girl had been unlawfully killed, with her head severed and reportedly found in the possession of one Sodiq Kayode Akorede ‘M’ at the aforementioned location.

“Upon receipt of this information, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, promptly directed that operatives be mobilised to the scene, the suspect be rescued, and the exhibit secured,” the statement said.

Following the directive from the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, police officers moved in to secure the evidence and prevent a lynching by an angry mob.

“Consequently, in compliance with this directive, police officers swiftly mobilised to the scene and, despite stiff resistance from an irate mob, acted with professionalism, restraint, and in accordance with the law to successfully rescue and arrest the suspect, as well as secure the exhibit found in his possession.

“Following the arrest, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, one Sodiq Kayode Akorede ‘M’, aged 23, allegedly unlawfully killed a six-year-old girl, later identified as Mutiyatu Sunday ‘F’, and severed her head, which was recovered from him,” it stated further.

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It added that, “Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. He was thereafter conveyed to a medical facility for necessary treatment following injuries sustained from the mob attack. He will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation and prosecution.”

Olugbenga warned the public against the dangers of jungle justice, noting that such actions often compromise the integrity of criminal investigations.

He concluded by reassuring the public and residents that justice will be served and also urged them to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities to security agencies.